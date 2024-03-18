Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala for the filming of Greatest of All Time (GOAT) after 14 years. However, as the actor's arrival made headlines, so did the condition of his car. A circulating video on social media revealed significant damage, with a large dent on the front seat door and a visibly dishevelled interior. Thalapathy Vijay Sends Fans into Frenzy as He Arrives in Kerala, Actor Looks Unrecognisable in Clean Shave (Watch Video).

Condition Of Vijay's Car As He Arrives In Kerala

Condition of the car used for Thalapathy's journey from the airport to the hotel..!! The next few days will be a real headache for Trivandrum Police..!! Craze 🥵🙏pic.twitter.com/30MXqNIT3j — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 18, 2024

