The Chennai police on Thursday (October 9) received a bomb threat targeting Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Neelangarai, Tamil Nadu. The caller, reportedly from Kanyakumar, dialled the emergency number and warned that the bomb would be planted at Vijay's house if he held any more public meetings in the future. The police launched an investigation, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the actor's house for a search. The police confirmed that no explosives were found at the actor's residence. Nayanthara’s Chennai Home Targeted in Bomb Threat After Similar Incidents Involving Tamil Stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan; Police Confirm It Was a Hoax.

Thalapathy Vijay Receives Second Bomb Threat; Police Find No Explosives

VIDEO | Neelankarai, Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay's residence declared a hoax. Police launch hunt for the caller. #TamilNaduNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/x1l6ackLN0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2025

