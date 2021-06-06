The actor married his longtime girlfriend, Lidiya back in 2014 and they now have a daughter who was born in 2016 and a son who was born in 2020. Tovino often shares pictures of his daughter, Izza Thomas and son, Tahaan Thomas on social media.

Today on the occasion of his son's first birthday, the actor shared adorable pictures of his baby boy.

Take A Look At His Post Here:

My baby boy turns one today!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bIWap6qrTZ — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)