Tamil film Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite actor Vijay. The film is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2023. The audio launch of the song “Kekka Nalla Thaan irukku” will take place on December 24. It is now learnt that A-lister celebrities in the likes of Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu and Silambarasan TR will be present in Chennai. Film Critic Christopher Kanagaraj shared the same on his social media handle. Varisu Song Soul of Varisu: Third Single From Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is Simply Soothing (Watch Lyric Video).

Take A Look:

Vijay… SRK… Kamal Haasan… Maheshbabu….. Silambarasan…. Kekka Nallathaan iruku!!🤞#Varisu Audio Launch | Dec 24| Nehru Stadium, Chennai. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 20, 2022

