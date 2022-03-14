Kim Nam-gil, Seo Ju-hyun aka Seohyun, Lee Ho-jung and many more have teamed up for a Netflix's new historical drama. The K-drama titled as Thief: Sound of the Sword will be helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk also known as Hwang Joon Hyuk and written by Han Jung-hoon. The release date of the Netflix's movie is yet to be unveiled.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)