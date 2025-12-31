Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki is currently in critical condition following a medical emergency at his residence, his agency confirmed in an official statement released on December 31, 2025. According to the statement, the 73-year-old actor, who has been battling a relapse of blood cancer, suffered cardiac arrest on December 30 after choking on food. He was immediately given emergency CPR and rushed to the intensive care unit, where he remains under close medical supervision. The agency shared that doctor are continuing to assess his condition and that updates will be provided once more information is available. They also requested privacy for Ahn Sung Ki’s family during this difficult time. Fans and members of the film community have since expressed concern and support for the legendary actor’s recovery. Lee Soon Jae, South Korea’s Prolific Film, TV and Theatre Actor, Dies at 91; Funeral Details Inside.

Ahn Sung Ki in Critical Condition – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koreanophiles (@koreanophiles)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Koreanophiles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)