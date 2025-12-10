The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the death of actress Kim Ji Mi, who died on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, USA. She was 85 at the time of her passing. Ki Ji Mi, who made her debut with the 1957 movie Twilight Train, was an integral part of the golden age of South Korean cinema. The actress is remembered by her colleagues as "once-in-a-century performer" and "heroine" of Korean cinema. In a career spanning over four decades, Kim Ji Mi starred in more than 700 films. The veteran actress will be remembered as one of the most iconic figures of South Korean cinema of her era. Lee Soon Jae, South Korea’s Prolific Film, TV and Theatre Actor, Dies at 91; Funeral Details Inside.

South Korean Actress Kim Ji Mi No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koreanophiles (@koreanophiles)

