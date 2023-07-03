Disney+Hotstar has announced the renewal of its highly anticipated thriller series, Aashiqana, for a gripping fourth season. The announcement was accompanied by an exciting video teaser, generating immense anticipation among fans. Touted to be a thrilling blend of love and fear, the new season promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey. With the hashtag #Aashiqana4OnHotstar trending, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this popular series. Anurag Vyas Finishes Aashiqana Shoot, Says ‘My Role in Second Season Will Be More Powerful’.

Check Out The Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

