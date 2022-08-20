Actor Anurag Vyas, who was seen playing an antagonist Shyam in Gul Khan's web series Aashiqana has wrapped up his shoots for the first season. He says: "The first season of our show has come to an end and I have wrapped my shoots. I feel lucky enough to enjoy the opportunity to work under the guidance of Gul ma'am and along with an amazing team." Shivin Narang Expresses His Wish To Shoot a Music Video With Jennifer Winget, Says ‘ It Will Be a Good Treat for Our Beyhadh 2 Fans’.

"I always wanted people to recall me from my screen name and the show has made my dream come true. Now people refer to me as 'Shyam'." The Naagin star says that playing this character has been a benefit for his acting career. He was depicting a psychopath, who presents himself in front of others as a physically challenged person and kind-hearted but in reality he is a murderer.

He adds: "I feel in my acting journey till date this show has been the most beneficial as I got the fame that an actor desires for. The character has been really special. I got to play many layers. The makers have loved and appreciated my role so much that they have moulded it and made it more special for me."

Anurag is looking forward to a small break before resuming shoots for the second season. "I have wrapped up my shoots. After my last show 'Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal' ended I wanted to go home to my mother and brother in Bikaner, Rajasthan but I couldn't as I got this series." "But finally I'm going on a small break. After which I'll resume shooting for the second season. And my role in the second season will be more powerful. My audience will explore a new side of me. I'm really grateful to Gul ma'am," he concludes.

