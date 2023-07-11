Filled with mysteries, haunting supernatural forces, and folklore, the supernatural-romance-thriller-drama Aashiqana returns with Season 4. The new season will focus on the thrilling and suspense-filled journey of Yash (played by Zayn Khan) and Chikki (played by Khushi Dubey) as they explore a complex world of traditions and customs. Aashiqana Season 4 is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. Aashiqana Season 4 Teaser: Khushi Dubey and Zayn Khan's Disney+ Hotstar Series Renews With Horror Vibes for New Season (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of Aashiqana 4:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)