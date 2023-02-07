The King of Rock is set to grace the small screen in a fashion that you have never seen before. Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in this animated adult series titles Agent Elvis which sees the musical legend be a secret government spy as well. While the rest of the cast hasn't been announced yet, the series releases on Netflix on March, 2023. Agent King: Elvis Presley's Animated Spy Series under Development at Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for Agent Elvis:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)