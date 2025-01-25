Shraddha Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are taking the internet by storm with a viral photograph featuring them alongside Hollywood legends at an International award ceremony. The stunning image, shared by the official Joy Awards 2025 Instagram account, shows Shraddha in a black abaya-inspired corset gown seated next to Amanda Seyfried, while Hrithik Roshan is positioned on the opposite side. The picture also includes iconic stars like Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Hans Zimmer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, and more. This rare moment of Bollywood and Hollywood stars together has sparked a wave of excitement among fans and the film industry. Salman Khan Shares Photo Posing With Alia Bhatt, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, John Cena, and Others at the Joy Awards 2024 (View Pic).

Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor At Joy Awards 2025

