The song “Baaja” from Amar Singh Chamkila is an energetic number composed by AR Rahman. This track from the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is a perfect tribute to the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. Crooned by Mohit Chauhan, Romy, Suryansh and Inderpreet Singh, the song “Baaja” will take you on a vibrant journey into the life of the legendary singer. Watch the video below: Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh Reminisces About Imtiaz Ali’s Mentoring for Chamkila Role Through Emails.

Watch The Video Of The Song Baaja Below:

