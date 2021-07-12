Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni has decided to a break from Twitter. Well, the lad's this decision comes right after some of the trolls abused his sister and family. The actor took to the micro-blogging site and updated his fans about the same.

Check It Out:

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people ❤️ peace out ✌️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Aly Goni Lashes Out:

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

