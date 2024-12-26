Bigg Boss 14 couple Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who decided to end their relationship last year, are once again grabbing headlines due to their recent interviews and statements. Amid this, an Eijaz Khan fan asked Pavitra Punia to convert to Islam and get back to her former boyfriend. This comes amid the rumours that the duo parted ways because of religious differences. However, the actress rubbished them but accused Eijaz of being a "narcissist". On Monday (December 23), Pavitra Punia shared a ss on her Instagram stories, where an Eijaz Khan fan tried to convince her to convert to Islam. Responding to it, she wrote, "Bomb pichwade mein hi fodungi there beta. Sikha mat. Warna 'Sanatan Dharm' kya hota hai acche se samjhane ke lie bohot time hai mere paas." ‘Religion Was Never the Criteria’: Eijaz Khan Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend Pavitra Punia’s ‘Conversion’ Statement in Recent Interview.

Pavitra Punia Slams a User for Asking Her to Covert to Islam

(Photo Credits: @pavitrapunia_/ Instagram)

