Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is one of the leading shows on Indian television. Recently, a very unfortunate incident happened after a camera assistant died on the set after getting electrocuted. The incident left everyone stunned. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers of the show have decided to compensate the family of the deceased with INR 10 lakh. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said, "We have received a communication from Rajan Shahi's office that a compensation of INR 10 lakh will be given to the father of Anil Mandal, as he was unmarried." Earlier, a statement issued by the show's makers called the incident "purely a human error." They also mentioned that the production house has always prioritised the safety and well-being of their crew. Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence Over Camera Assistant’s Tragic Death on ‘Anupamaa’ Set; Calls It ‘Human Error’.

‘Anupamaa’ Makers Offer INR 10 Lakh Compensation to Deceased Camera Assistant’s Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble Television (@bollywoodbubbletelly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)