Akash Choudhary, known for his appearance in serial Bhagyalaxmi and Splitsvilla 10, recently encountered a road accident in Navi Mumbai while en route to Lonavala with his dog, Hazel. The unfortunate incident occurred when a truck collided with their car from behind. Photos of the car crash involving Akash began circulating online on Sunday. The careless truck driver collided with their vehicle, causing significant damage to the rear. Fortunately, Akash and his canine companion, who were seated in the front, escaped any physical harm. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Performs Romantic Dance With Krushna Abhishek on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)