Exciting news for Arti Singh fans! According to Hindustan Times, the actress is set to marry her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, in April or May this year. Details about the venue, date and other plans remain under wraps. Best known for her roles in Maayka, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris, Arti also finished fourth runner-up on Bigg Boss 13. What are your well wishes for the happy couple? Mannara Chopra Reacts to Munawar Faruqui's 'Weird' Kiss Allegation, Says 'He Needs to Apologise Publicly'.

Arti Singh to Marry This Year:

