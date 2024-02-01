In a recent interview, Mannara Chopra shut down Munawar Faruqui's claim that she kissed him during Bigg Boss 17, calling it a 'weird statement.' While their close relationship on the show sparked rumours of romantic feelings, Mannara clarified, "We're family! But this claim is out of line. There's no footage, and if he said it, he needs to publicly apologise. It could tarnish my reputation after working so hard." Mannara Chopra Reveals Cousin Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Gift Her Cash After Bigg Boss 17 But This is What She Demanded Instead! (Watch Video).

Mannara Chopra Demands Apology From Munawar Faruqui:

