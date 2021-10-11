Karan Kundrra, who is currently a contestant on the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, has turned a year older on October 11. The actor who is a popular face in the small screen industry celebrates his 37th today. Fans of Karan have showered him with best wishes on Twitter. Using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKaran and posting pictures, fans are extending heartwarming wishes to him. Take a look at some of the posts below for Karan Kundrra shared by his fans:

#HappyBirthdayKaran

Happiest birthday karan kundrra. I wish all your wishes come true .May God bless you with lots of good health wealth and love. Love you .stay happy and entertain n inspire us forever like this with ur good work and good heart#HappyBirthdayKaran @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/MJEwQMdbZh — Jahnavi (@jahnavi2701) October 10, 2021

A Glimpse Of Him From Bigg Boss 15

Fans Want Him To Win The Show

HBD to the most eligible winner of BB15 @kkundrra Keep acing the tasks and ruling the house . May God bless U with health and happiness #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/ogUBdEFHxW — Vivek (@rkvhaterskabaap) October 10, 2021

Tons Of Love To The Handsome Hunk

Your killer eyes and stykes Made My Heart Smile, laugh, Cry I felt everything is Magical when you were with me. I Wish you A Happy Luxurious Life. You r my 1st crush The feeling is always look like new Luv u so much #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/ZWTFJd44kb — karan_Ki_Kundrri👸 (@KK_FanGirl_1) October 10, 2021

Real King Of World

Happy Birthday Real King Of World.! Love you so much #HappyBirthdayKaran @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/Vw58HWFZVi — Shanaya S Singh (@thefoodiemonsta) October 10, 2021

Some Celebration!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)