Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare has officially entered a new phase in his life as he tied the knot. He took to his Instagram handle on Monday (January 12) to share the happy news with fans. However, the first glimpse of his traditional Marathi wedding sparked curiosity about his bride, as her identity was not revealed. In the photo, her face was turned away from the camera, leaving fans eager to know who Shiv’s lady love is. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. TV actress Mahhi Vij wrote, “Congrats,” while social media influencer Aishwarya Sharma commented, “Congratulations.” ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Confirmed Contestant List: Raqesh Bapat to Karan Sonawane – Complete List of Contestants on Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show!.

