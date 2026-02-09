In a significant move to boost viewership, Rakhi Sawant has officially entered the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 house as the season's first major wildcard contestant. Making a grand, theatrical entry in a Naagin (serpent) costume, Sawant's arrival was captured in a viral promo that shows her immediately disrupting the house dynamic by playfully roasting fellow contestants like Tanvi Kolte and Rakesh Bapat. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the show introduced Sawant following the recent eviction of Divya Shinde, with reports suggesting the "Drama Queen" will remain in the house for a strategic 15-day stint designed to challenge existing alliances and reset the game's competitive energy. Rakhi Sawant To Host ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’? Actress Teases Her Entry Into Reality Show in Viral Video – WATCH.

Rakhi Sawant Joins ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ As Wildcard – Watch Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Colors Marathi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)