The stage is set and Salman Khan is ready to host Bigg Boss 15! While we know you are excited to see the faces of all the contestants this season, but before the big night, we have a surprise. As pictures of the main, as well as the jungle-themed Bigg Boss house are out. You don't want to miss it.

Check It Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

The Living and Kitchen Area!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

The Bedroom Area!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

The Jungle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omung Kumar B (@omungkumar)

