A video shared by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter featuring Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik will melt your heart. In the clip, the Tajikistani singer could be seen trying his best to open the glass door of BB 16 house, but fails miserably. However, the moment he succeeds in opening the door, the smile on Rozik's face is pure gold. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Sumbul Touqeer Aka Imlie Is the 'Chaka Chak' Contestant of the Season (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Abdu Rozik is so cute yaar. Door open nahi kar paa raha tha but open karne ke baad, his smile❤️pic.twitter.com/moSYXzA9uS — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2022

