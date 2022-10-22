Salman Khan, the host of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 16, is reportedly down with dengue. Due to his health concerns, Karan Johar has stepped in to host the upcoming episodes, until Salman recovers. Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan to Grace the Reality Show to Support His Imlie Co-Star Sumbul Touqeer – Reports.

Karan Johar Takes Over Bigg Boss 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)