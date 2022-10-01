Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has entered as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and she looks extremely excited to enter the show. When Salman Khan asked her how she will survive in the show, Nimrit mentioned that she is a lawyer too and that though she looks sweet and innocent, she knows how to take a stand for herself. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases Next Contestant and We Think It's Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Watch Video).

Here is a promo of her entry:

