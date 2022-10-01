After Nimrit and Abdu, the next two contestants who rocked the stage of Bigg Boss 16 premiere with their "Nach Punjaban" performance were Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Tejo) and Ankit Gupta (Fateh). The two put forth an ah-mazing camaraderie in front of host Salman Khan. We smell love, what about you? Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Salman Khan Opts for Teal Green and Black Suit Styled by Ashley Rebello for the Grand Night (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)