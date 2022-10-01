MC Stan has been introduced as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The rapper has entered the show in his rustic form and looks like he will create quite some controversies in the show given his forthright nature. Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui Roots for BB 16 Contestant MC Stan Ahead of the Reality Show's Premiere (View Post).

Take a look at the promo shared by the channel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)