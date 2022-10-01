Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram and has extended his support to MC Stan (Altaf Tadavi) ahead Bigg Boss 16 grand launch today (October 1). For the unaware, this year, rapper MC Stan is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Salman Khan Opts for Teal Green and Black Suit Styled by Ashley Rebello for the Grand Night (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui and MC Stan:

