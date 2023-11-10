Things have turned upside down for many housemates inside Bigg Boss’ house. The latest promo video of Bigg Boss 17 features Tehelka and Samarth Jurel engaging in an ugly fight during confrontation. Tehelka loses his temper after he finds out Samarth leaks information to members of other room. As the two are seen getting into a massive fight, other housemates try to calm them down. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Calls Mannara Chopra 'Jealous'; Tehelka Gets Into Physical Fight With Samarth Jurel (Watch Video).

Tehelka VS Samarth Jurel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)