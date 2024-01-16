In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestants face the awaited torture task. Divided into two teams, Team A, with members like Mannara Chopra, must keep a buzzer pressed to avoid nominations. Meanwhile, Team B, led by Ayesha Khan, aims to compel and torture their opponents. The task gets intense as Ayesha applies chilli powder on Mannara's face, causing her to scream in pain. Abhishek Kumar also becomes a target, facing wax strips applied by Ankita Lokhande. Amidst the challenges, contestants on Team A remain connected by a bungee rope. The competition heats up as they fight hard to secure safety from nominations. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar to Grill Contestants in Salman Khan's Absence.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Torture Task Promo

