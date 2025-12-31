Kalyan Padala, a 23-year-old constable in the Central Reserve Police Force, has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Hailing from Vizianagaram district, Kalyan made history by becoming the youngest and first commoner to lift the trophy, winning a cash prize of INR 35 lakh. Actress Thanuja Puttaswamy finished as the first runner-up. Born into a middle-class family, Kalyan joined the CRPF in 2022 to support his family and serve the nation, even as he nurtured a deep love for cinema. He entered the show through the Agni Pariksha selection process, taking leave from duty. Inside the house, Kalyan stood out for his discipline, calm nature and emotional strength. His grounded approach and strong audience support ultimately helped him clinch the title, turning his journey into an inspiring story of determination and transformation. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Grand Finale of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Popular Reality Show To Take Place on December 21? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Ahead of the Big Night.

CRPF Constable Kalyan Padala Wins ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ – See Post

