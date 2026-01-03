Internet personality and Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul announced her engagement to her boyfriend with a dreamy proposal video on social media, finally revealing his face. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and a video of her romantic proposal. Sharing the joyous update, Nitibha wrote, "On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late-night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it". In another video, she called the proposal the "easiest yes" she ever had to say." Check out glimpses from her engagement below. Arjun Rampal Gets Engaged to Longtime Partner Gabriella Demetriades; 'Dhurandhar' Actor Confirms It on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast in the Most Effortless Way (View Post).
‘Bigg Boss 10’ Fame Nitibha Kaul Finally Reveals Her Boyfriend’s Face As He Proposes to Her – Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
More Glimpses From Nitibha Kaul’s Engagement Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)