Internet personality and Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul announced her engagement to her boyfriend with a dreamy proposal video on social media, finally revealing his face. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and a video of her romantic proposal. Sharing the joyous update, Nitibha wrote, "On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late-night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it". In another video, she called the proposal the "easiest yes" she ever had to say." Check out glimpses from her engagement below. Arjun Rampal Gets Engaged to Longtime Partner Gabriella Demetriades; 'Dhurandhar' Actor Confirms It on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast in the Most Effortless Way (View Post).

‘Bigg Boss 10’ Fame Nitibha Kaul Finally Reveals Her Boyfriend’s Face As He Proposes to Her – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul)

More Glimpses From Nitibha Kaul’s Engagement Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nitibha Kaul). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)