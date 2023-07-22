Ex- Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma have announced their separation after five years of dating. The breakup news was shared by Bandgee in a post on social media wherein she called the split a mutual decision and requested privacy. According to reports, Puneesh has revealed that long distance took a toll on their relationship, which made them say goodbye to each other. Ex Bigg Boss Contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra Copy Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Viral Picture And Fail Miserably At It!.

Check Bandgee's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandgee Kallra 🧿 (@bandgeekallra)

