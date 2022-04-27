After the ban in Saudi Arabia, America Chavez Actress Xochitl Gomez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness received a lot of backlash for playing a gay character in the film. Her fans, however, extended her support and dropped her messages on her DM. She thanked everyone who supported her in return with a few kind words. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor Booked for Harassing Woman on the Pretext of Offering Her Roles.

Take A Look At What She Said Below:

UPDATE: #AmericaChavez actress Xochitl Gomez has responded to those who supported her after receiving hateful comments over her #MCU role: "Thank you everyone for all the supportive DMs. You all have been so kind and lovely..." Full details: https://t.co/vMRdRGGWY4 pic.twitter.com/oIbcQTLxRa — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 27, 2022

