Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now all set to have its OTT premiere on Disney+ soon. The superhero film will stream on Disney+ from June 22. Earlier, the flick was released in theatres on May 6. Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Revels in Sam Raimi’s Horror Vibes and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Act.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gbJ4Fy0GJ2 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 2, 2022

