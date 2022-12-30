Star Plus show Faltu is gearing up for a high voltage drama. As seen in the promo shared by the channel, Ayaan fights with Pappi and his goons. He ends up putting vermillion on Faltu's head as a sign that she is now his wife. Now, Faltu will be worried for Ayaan as he hurts his head. She will tell him that she will go away from his life and never come back for his safety. Faltu Spoiler Update: Siddharth Plans an Evil Game to Separate Ayaan and Faltu! (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Ayaan, back at the Mittal house will prepare to get married to Tanu and just as he is about to finish the final ritual of putting vermillion on her head, he will stop and try to recollect if he married Faltu or not.

Take A Look At The Promo Which Will Lead To This Big Twist:

Faltu ki zindagi mein aaya hai ek aisa mod, jo badal sakta hai rishton ke roop. Ab kaise karegi Faltu inn halaaton ka saamna? Dekhiye,#Faltu, aaj raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.@aakashahuja3 #NiharikaChouksey pic.twitter.com/yI9t1X7V6i — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 29, 2022

