Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma continues to rule the roost on the top position at a rating of 3.9. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stands strong holding the rating of 2.7 like the previous week. The show features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are placed on the third and fourth position at a rating of 2.3 respectively. Faltu has replaced Yeh Hai Chahatein on the fifth spot at a rating of 2.3. Tellychakkar.com shared the report on its social media handle. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Anupamaa Continues to Crown the Top Spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Stands Second; Check Out Top Serials Here!

Take A Look:

