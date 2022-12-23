Faltu will soon gear up for a new twist. Soon, a person will call Ayaan to give information about Faltu’s whereabouts. However, the call will be answered by Siddharth and he will plot another plan to execute and torment Ayaan and also separate him from Faltu. Star Plus shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Faltu Spoiler Update: Faltu Finds Out That Ayaan Is Already Married! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

