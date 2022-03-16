James Gunn has revealed that he will be a part of Harley Quinn Season Three. The director of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker took to Twitter to confirm that he will be voicing himself in the upcoming season of the animated DC series. No release date for the season has been set yet, but it's confirmed to release sometime in 2022.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

I’ve been holding onto this for a while. As an enormous fan of the show, it’s an incredible honor! Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!) @dcharleyquinn @PMSchumacker https://t.co/NE0DKurdxl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)