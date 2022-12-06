Hetal Yadav, who portrays the role of Shivani Rana in Star Plus show, Imlie recently met with a car accident. As per ETimes TV, the actress was left unharmed after the near fatal incident. "A truck rammed into my car and there was friction as the truck pushed my car towards the edge of the flyover to an extent that my car would have fallen off." she told the portal. Read full details below. Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in Road Accident; Marathi Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Shows Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba.

Hetal Yadav on Meeting With an Accident:

Exclusive - Imlie actress Hetal Yadav met with a near fatal accident, here's what the actress has to say about it #imlie #hetalyadav https://t.co/fO7bIS4tCo — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) December 5, 2022

