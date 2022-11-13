Popular Mararthi actress, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav is no more. Reportedly, she died in road accident on November 12 night after getting hit by a dumper vehicle while travelling back home. The deceased was well known for her roles in TV shows namely Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. May her soul RIP. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death Case: Cops Rule Out Foul Play in the TV Actor’s Demise.

RIP Kalyani Kurale Jadhav:

