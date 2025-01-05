Megha Chakraborty is all set to enter a new phase in her life as she will soon tie the knot with the love of her life, Sahil Phull. The television actress, who is known for her roles in Imlie and Kaatelal & Sons, is planning to get hitched to her boyfriend this month in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The actress shared the delightful news with fans by taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (January 5) and sharing cute pictures from the couple-to-be's proposal day. No doubt, the duo looked completely in love with each other. According to a report in ETimes, Megha and Sahil will marry on January 21 in Jammu. Imlie Fame Megha Chakraborty Gets Candid About Her Career, Says ‘Acting Happened Suddenly for Me’.

Megha Chakraborty Drops Pictures With BF Sahil Phull From Their Proposal Day

