The sudden replacement of Alisha Parveen, who played Rahi (Aadhya) in Anupamaa, has sent shockwaves through the TV industry. Alisha herself took to Instagram to express her surprise and disappointment, revealing she was removed without prior notice or explanation. Amid this, as per recent reports, the makers of the popular Star Plus show have approached actress Adrija Roy, known for her roles in Imlie and Kundali Bhagya, to step into the role. Reportedly, Adrija has already completed a mock shoot and is expected to join the cast soon. This casting shift in Rupali Ganguly's show is sure to add even more drama and intrigue to the show's evolving storyline. ‘Anupamaa’: Alisha Parveen Shares Frustration Over Sudden Exit From Rupali Ganguly’s Show, Says ‘Don’t Know Why This Happened’.

Adrija Roy Is New Rahi in 'Anupamaa'

