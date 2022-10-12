Jannat Zubair is one of the most sensational celebrities in Telly Town. She has made her Pollywood debut with Chole Kulche wherein she will be seen opposite Dilraj Grewal. He is a Punjabi singer, who is also making his debut with the movie. Now, the actress has shared the first look of Rooh, the much talked about and loved song from the film. She also shared that the official video will be released on October 15, 2022. Jannat Zubair Shares Pics of Her Dream House on Instagram, Says ‘The House That I’ve Grown Up Listening Is Finally in Front of My Eyes’.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saga Music (@sagamusic)

