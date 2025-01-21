Bollywood actors have long been known for their massive Instagram following, with stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra leading the charge. Even the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, boasts an impressive 47.7 million followers. But here's the twist – there’s a new queen of Instagram in town! You won’t believe it, but it’s none other than Jannat Zubair Rahmani! The actress has now surpassed SRK with a staggering 49.7 million followers – that’s a whole 2 million more! Now, that’s some seriously impressive social media clout. It’s amazing to see how Jannat has carved out her own space and captured the hearts of millions! ‘You Are One in a Billion, My Friend’: Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Chris Martin's Shoutout to Him During Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Mumbai Concert 2025.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Instagram Followers

Jannat Zubair Rahmani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Followers

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

