Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest and most talented sensations of the entertainment industry. She has shot to fame within a short span of time. Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat has her dream coming true. She took to social media to post a picture of her dream house being built and captioned her post as: ‘Because dreams do come true..!!Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah’. Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen Ditch Their Diet Routines, Relish Mouthwatering Junk Food! (View Pic).

Take a look:

Because dreams do come true..!!✨ Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah pic.twitter.com/bKvzijs7O0 — JannatZubair Rahmani (@jannat_zubair29) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)