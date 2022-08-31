Kapil Sharma will soon be back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show and he has shared the new look he will be seen in. There are also a new set of comedians who will perform rib tickling comedy scenes. Well, now Kapil has put up a social media post with Huma Qureshi and has captioned his post as: ‘Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers’. Kapil Sharma Shares Pictures With Golden Girls of Birmingham 2022.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)