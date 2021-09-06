Rejoice! As India's pride and gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra will be a part of Amitabh Bachchan's hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13. As per India Forums, the javelin throw winner will make his presence felt on KBC 13. Earlier, we had also seen Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag on the hot seat.

