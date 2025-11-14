Amitabh Bachchan has responded strongly to the breach of privacy involving the Deol family amid their emotional time due to veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. Big B, who drove himself to Dharmendra’s residence on Wednesday evening to meet his close friend after his discharge, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic note hinting at his reaction to the incident. He penned, “No ethics. Koi bhi achaar-neeti nahi.” Though he did not mention anything directly, netizens believe his comment referred to the private video of Dharmendra that was recorded at Breach Candy Hospital and used on social media without the family’s knowledge. Dharmendra is currently being traeted at his home. Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Meets His ‘Sholay’ Co-Star After He Gets Discharged From Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post on X After Dharmendra’s Private Video From Hospital Gets Leaked Online

T 5564 - no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Amitabh Bachchan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

